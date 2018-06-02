Safely dispose unwanted electronics at recycling event in Waukesha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- The next TV/Electronics/Appliances drop-off event will be Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. There will be a $25 fee for all TVs and there is a $10 fee for CRT computer monitors. All other electronics are accepted for recycling at no charge.

About the Electronic Recycling Event (website)

Certain electronics (including TVs) are banned from the landfill by Wisconsin state law – they should NOT be placed in the garbage or recycling cart. We do not have a pickup of TVs/electronics and do not regularly accept these items at the City of Waukesha Drop-Off Center.

Instead, residents should follow these options:

For GENERAL ELECTRONICS: computers, computer parts, flat screen computer monitors, DVD players, VCRs, clock radios, and all other electronics which are not TVs or CRT computer monitors – these may be taken to community Drop-Off events (see reverse side of this flyer for upcoming events), Goodwill, Best Buy, Recycle Technologies (Springdale Rd.) or the Waukesha Recycling Company (Tesch Ct.).* For TVs (and CRT Computer Monitors): Best Buy will take TVs ( for a $25 fee ) up to 32” screen size.* St. Vincent De Paul’s will take TVs (for a $20 fee) up to 27” screen size.* Recycle Technologies (Springdale Rd.) will take TVs ( for a fee; call them for current prices, location, and hours. )* Plan to bring TVs to an upcoming local drop-off event For a pickup option at home, residents may try a disposal company like “1-800-Got-Junk” or “The Junk Shuttle” to come and pick up their items. Call local companies for current rates and more information.*

*The City of Waukesha does not intend to favor or solicit business on behalf of any company. This information is meant to be informational and provide options for residents. Information is current to the best of our knowledge and may be updated periodically.