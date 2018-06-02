Silver Alert: Search is on for missing 77-year-old Racine man with Alzheimers

RACINE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old Racine man on Saturday, June 2.

Officials say Cesareo Cisneros was last seen by his family around 3 p.m. on Friday, June 1. He suffers from Alzheimers and has been reported missing three times in the last year.

In August 2017, Cisneros walked 18 miles from his residence because he believes that he lives in Madison, Wisconsin. An extensive area search has been conducted by family and Law Enforcement.

Officials describe Cisneros as male, Hispanic, standing 5’3″ tall, weighing 160 pounds with black/gray hair, brown eyes, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark dress pants, white Nike brand shoes.

Cisneros is believed to be walking a black and white Chihuahua dog with a red leash. Cisneros does not speak English. He speaks Spanish.

If you have any information on Cisneros’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.