Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- A baby deer got so scared crossing the road while a car was approaching, it dropped down in the middle of the road and wouldn't move. It was captured in an adorable video.

In it, "mama" deer cautiously comes to the rescue.

Jessie Larson shot the video in Bremerton, Washington. She said when she saw how scared the baby deer was, she turned her car off to help them calm down.

They reunited safely and “were staring at me from some bushes when I drove off.”

Too cute!