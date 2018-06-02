Visit Milwaukee previews wide range of fun events to attend the 1st weekend of June

MILWAUKEE -- It's the first week of June and Kristin Settle from Visit Milwaukee has a look at what's going on this weekend.
- Sculpture Milwaukee officially opened on Friday and runs through Oct 22
- It's Downtown Dining Week in Milwaukee!
- The Midwest Brew Ha Ha is happening now at the UWM Panther Arena (Brewcity Bruisers)
- The Brewers are out-of-town but the Lakeshore Chinooks are in town all weekend - great family fun!
- UPAF Ride for the Arts is Sunday June 3
- 5th Annual Vintage Car Show at Five O`Clock Steakhouse (benefitting Veterans Initiative & Dry Hootch) on Sunday June 3