BROWN DEER — A road closure reminder from your friendly neighborhood police department.

A Brown Deer Sergeant posted a reminder on Sunday, June 3 to people driving in the area that Bradley Road is closed between Sherman Boulevard and Green Bay Road.

.@BrownDeerWIPD reminds everyone that W. Bradley Rd. Is closed between N. Sherman Blvd and N. Green Bay Rd. Please use an alternate route so you don’t wind up like this. pic.twitter.com/yjA9dNWZCy — BDPD Sgt. Hahn (@BDPD_310) June 3, 2018

Attached to the tweet was a photo of a van getting stuck in the mud on the closed road.

The officer advised drivers to use an alternative route so “you don’t wind up like this.”