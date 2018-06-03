× Costco raises minimum wage to $14; hourly workers get raise

MILWAUKEE — Costco officials have decided to raise the minimum wage by $1 — to $14 per hour.

The company is using some of its savings from last year’s tax reform.

Hourly workers will also get raises between 25 cents and 50 cents.

The new minimum wage takes effect on June 11.

CLICK HERE to take a look at open positions at Costco stores in Wisconsin.