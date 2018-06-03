Costco raises minimum wage to $14; hourly workers get raise

CHICAGO - AUGUST 19: A Costco worker loads a shopping cart near a casket sample display in a Costco store August 19, 2004 in Chicago. Costco, the world's largest warehouse club, has begun a test program offering caskets at two of its Chicago stores. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
CHICAGO - AUGUST 19: A Costco worker loads a shopping cart near a casket sample display in a Costco store August 19, 2004 in Chicago. Costco, the world's largest warehouse club, has begun a test program offering caskets at two of its Chicago stores. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — Costco officials have decided to raise the minimum wage by $1 — to $14 per hour.
The company is using some of its savings from last year’s tax reform.
Hourly workers will also get raises between 25 cents and 50 cents.
The new minimum wage takes effect on June 11.
CLICK HERE to take a look at open positions at Costco stores in Wisconsin.