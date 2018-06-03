FOX6’s Kim Murphy takes part in 5th annual ‘Stepping with the Stars’ fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6's Kim Murphy took part in the 5th annual "Stepping with the Stars" on Sunday, June 3.

The event was held at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Kim Murphy was one of 17 Milwaukee personalities who participated in this event, which served as a fundraiser aimed at providing cancer-specific initiatives through Aurora at Home.

It was also a display of some impressive talent from local stars.

It was a three-month commitment, and Kim Murphy had been practicing since March. Way to go Kim!