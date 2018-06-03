Milwaukee Hamilton Senior leaving a legacy in Track and Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Lazabia Jackson, Jr. recently graduated from Hamilton High School. While at Hamilton he played football and competed in track & field. In football he was a running back and set a school record this season. In track he ran the 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, the 100 meter dash, the 200 meter dash and competed in the long jump. He went to state this year in the 4x100 relay. Lazabia received a scholarship for his academics to go to school at Marquette University this fall. His major will be business management. Lazabia skipped a grade when he was younger and will only be 17 when he goes to college.

Lazabia Jackson, Jr.

Senior

Milwaukee Hamilton H.S.

Football and Track & Field