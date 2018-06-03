Milwaukee police search for 2 critically missing girls ages 9, 10

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating two critical missing Milwaukee children.

Police say 10-year-old Lenae Bryant and 9-year-old Azarayah Reynolds were last seen 18th and Hayes, on Saturday, June 2 around 6 p.m.

Police describe Bryant as female, black, 5’1” tall, 80 pounds with black hair in pigtails and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray t-shirt.

Police describe Reynolds as female, black, 4’8″ tall, 60 pounds with black hair in braids with red beads and brown eyes. Clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.