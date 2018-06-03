New ‘Fetal Concerns Center’ opens June 4 at Children’s Hospital: ‘All the providers in 1 place’

MILWAUKEE — A new “Fetal Concerns Center” opens Monday, June 4 at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, and it’ll serve women with high-risk pregnancies.

“One of the biggest benefits of having this space and this ability is that it puts all the providers in one place,” said Erika Peterson, co-director of the Fetal Concerns Center.

The new space is 7,337 square feet, and is located across from the Herma Heart Institute on the second floor of CHW. There are five consultation rooms, six exam rooms and space for families to relax. The Fetal Concerns Center was founded in 2000.

“Depending on what they needed, they were frequently traipsing back and forth across campus, so now everybody is located in one spot,” said Peterson.

A news release indicates the news space “will allow for more streamlined care and collaboration among physicians and comfort and convenience for families as well as better accommodate the innovation, growth and success of the nationally-leading program. The release says the center will allow for coordination with pediatric specialists pre- and post-birth in one setting for women with babies who require surgery and/or treatment following birth.

“If their baby, their fetus is diagnosed with any abnormality, whether that’s a heart defect — any sort of problems their baby may have — that’s what we’re here for — to help them get through that,” said Peterson.

Diagnoses seen at the center include congenital heart disease, spina bifida, club foot, cleft lip/palate and Down syndrome.

In 2017, the former center served 775 families. Hospital officials said they’ve seen a 47 percent increase in the number of patients over the past four years.

“It helps put all the providers in one place for the patient, but it’s also really helpful from a provider standpoint because that puts us in a place to have really good conversations and all be on the same page about what their baby needs,” said Peterson.

Construction on the existing space began in December of 2017.

