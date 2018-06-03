× Pewaukee woman spells out ‘floors,’ wins $1M in Floor & Décor’s ‘Dice Roll Challenge’

BROOKFIELD — A Pewaukee woman on Sunday, June 3 was awarded a check for $1 million after she rolled the dice to spell the word “FLOORS” at Floor & Décor in Brookfield, as part of the “FLOORS $1 Million Dice Roll Challenge.”

According to a press release, Roberta Prospeck was shopping for flooring on May 12 when she walked away the big winner.

In the “Dice Roll Challenge,” customers roll six die, hoping to spell out the word “FLOORS,” which Prospeck did successfully. According to promotions company Million Dollar Media LLC, which coordinates and financially backs the “Dice Roll Challenge” at selected Floor & Décor locations across the country, the odds of that happening are one in over 46,000.

The news release noted that the $1 million grand prize annuity, paid over time, is split evenly with anyone who hits all six letters on the day of the event, and Prospeck’s husband took his shot right after his wife, but with no such luck. She promised to share her winnings with him, “maybe.”

