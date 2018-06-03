× Suspect in custody after shots fired in downtown San Diego near Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Police confirmed there was a suspect with a gun in downtown San Diego Sunday morning, June 3 during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

According to KSWB, the shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. near First Avenue and C Street.

The shooting disrupted the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and runners were rerouted.

San Diego police said a woman was firing rounds and holding a gun to her mouth on the eighth floor of the Civic Center parking garage, according to KSWB.

An officer also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the woman was taken into custody and the scene was fully contained around noon.