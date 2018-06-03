Village of Summit police seek Dousman girl, 17, reported missing June 2

VILLAGE OF SUMMIT — Police need your help locating a Dousman girl, 17, reported missing on June 2.

Village of Summit police said Montana Skye Romero left her home on her bicycle to go to work. She didn’t make it there, and hasn’t returned home. She also hasn’t contacted family.

She’s described as a female, white, standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white letters and dark yoga pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Village of Summit police.