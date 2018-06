WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, June 3 welcomed a new deputy to the force!

The department’s newest member is K-9 Deputy Titus — a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois from Holland.

Welcome K9 Deputy Titus! Titus, a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois from Holland, is our newest K9 Deputy. He is certified thru Jessiffany Canine Services & the Am Police Canine Assn as a Dual Purpose Narcotics K9, ❤️ tennis balls & is a Sagittarius & single 🐶 pic.twitter.com/1TI2KqBwOy — Waukesha County Sheriff (@WaukeshaSheriff) June 3, 2018

Officials say Titus is certified as a Dual Purpose Narcotics K-9 through Jessiffany Canine Services and the American Police Canine Association.