× Brewers select shortstop Brice Turang with 1st-round draft pick

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers selected shortstop Brice Turang from Santiago (CA) High School with their first pick (21st overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

The announcement was made by Director of Amateur Scouting Tod Johnson.

With the 21st selection in the 2018 #MLBDraft, the #Brewers selected Brice Turang from Santiago High School in California! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/u8hxoX8gHe — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 5, 2018

According to a news release from the Brewers, Turang, 18, batted .352 with 5 HR, 21 RBI and a .464 OBP during his senior season. The left-handed hitter was scouted by Area Scout Wynn Pelzer and Regional Supervisor Josh Belovsky. He is committed to play at Louisiana State University.

His father, Brian, was originally drafted by the Brewers in the 20th round of the 1987 Draft, but did not sign. He was then selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 51st round of the 1989 Draft and went on to play parts of two seasons with the Major League team.

According to the release, the franchise has picked 21st overall only once prior to this year. The Seattle Pilots selected Gorman Thomas from James Island High School in Charleston, South Carolina with the 21st pick in the 1969 Draft. The starting center fielder of the 1982 American League champion Brewers spent parts of 11 seasons with the team and hit .230 with 208 HR and 605 RBI.