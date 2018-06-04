Bucks aim to hire 600 workers for new arena: ‘All starting at $12.50 an hour’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While work continues at the new Bucks' arena, the workers that will be there for every single game, concert and show still need to be hired.

“Bringing on 600 brand new people is a huge challenge, but a really exciting one," said Kelly Kauffman, senior vice president of human resources for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kauffman is in charge of an endeavor almost as large as the actual arena –- bringing the building to life.

“We want people to be wowed with the guest service experience that they have, and say, ‘I’m coming back there no matter what. I had an amazing time,'" said Kauffman.

On Wednesday, June 20, the team will host its first public job fair at the Wisconsin Center District from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. The goal is to fill about 600 positions in guest services -- everything from ushers and ticket-takers to box office reps, retail staff and security.

“They’re all part-time positions, all starting at $12.50 an hour. Great thing about them is flexible schedules, so these are perfect jobs for students; people who are looking for a little bit of extra work," said Kauffman.

More than 200 people showed up to a private job fair in May specifically for BMO Harris Bradley Center employees, that gave those veterans the first crack at the new jobs.

“I think our season ticket holders are going to be really happy. They’ll see a lot of familiar faces there," said Kauffman.

When training starts in July, all of those employees will get the added perk of getting to see the new facility before it opens to the public in the fall.

“We’re doing a scavenger hunt for our guest services reps in the building so they know, 'here’s where the first aid station is. Here’s where all the bathrooms are.' You know, all the important stuff," said Kauffman.

It's all an effort to make sure the experience is as impressive as the arena itself.

Walk-ins will be welcome at the job fair on June 20, but the Milwaukee Bucks are encouraging people to pre-register by June 13 to ensure you’ll get an interview. Levy, the company handling concessions, will also be interviewing candidates at that job fair.

CLICK HERE to pre-register.

CLICK HERE to learn more about concessions jobs with Levy.