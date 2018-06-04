Caught on camera: Police need your help to identify burglary suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help in identifying the suspect who burglarized “Phat Boy Hip Hop Clothing Store,” located on W. Capital Drive. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, June 1.

According to police, the suspect is a black male, 20 to 25 years of age, 150 to 160 pounds with a slim build, medium to dark complexion, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans with a hole in the right knee and a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.