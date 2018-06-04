‘I look familiar don’t I?’ New video shows officer stepping on Sterling Brown’s ankle during arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- New body camera video obtained by FOX6 News shows the aftermath of the controversial arrest of Milwaukee Bucks' guard Sterling Brown, during which a Taser was used. It happened in January after police said Brown's vehicle was found parked across two handicapped parking spaces at the Walgreens store near 27th and National.

Multiple body cameras were recording on the night of the incident.

Milwaukee police released video showing one angle on May 23.

Officer: "Get your hands out of your pockets now."

Sterling Brown: "Relax. I have stuff in my hands. You want me to drop it?"

Officer: "Come on, man."

In the new body camera video obtained by FOX6 News, an officer is seen stepping on Brown's ankle after the Taser had been used and Brown had been handcuffed. Brown asks the officer why he is stepping on his ankle after the Taser was used and Brown was handcuffed. Brown can be seen surrounded by officers, as he asks repeatedly "all of this for what?" An officer soon recognized his name, and asked whether he was a Bucks' player.

Brown can then be seen saying "I look familiar, don't I?"

Sterling Brown: "You just said it so I look familiar."

Officer: "I remember the name."

Sterling Brown: "Yeah I know. I look familiar. I need all of y'all's names on that report."

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has been vocal as to his concerns following the release of the first video by MPD -- which shows Brown was not combative, as originally reported by the officers.

Brown is planning on filing a civil rights lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department. Two sergeants and one police officer were disciplined with suspensions. There will be additional training for a total of eight officers.

Milwaukee police did not release the new videos, but they responded to them, saying their investigation was "internally generated after supervisors within the Department brought it to the attention of the executive command staff." The statement went on to say more videos and documents related to the investigation will eventually be released to those who have filed public requests.