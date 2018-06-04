Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page
June 4
-
Potatoes, onions, shallots: How to properly plant these vegetables for garden season
-
May 7
-
April 30
-
Most call it ‘dirt’ but gardeners call it ‘soil’ — the ground work to do this spring
-
The real dirt on the importance of pollinator gardens, how to create your own
-
-
Baggie tossed from vehicle during pursuit that began in Mequon, ended in Milwaukee
-
New ‘Fetal Concerns Center’ opens June 4 at Children’s Hospital: ‘All the providers in 1 place’
-
City, state leaders react to death of Vel Phillips; ‘Relentless fighter for civil rights’
-
UW merger will take until end of 2019
-
‘Really sad thing:’ Woman fatally shot, found rolled up in carpeting is mother of 2 from Puerto Rico
-
-
Big Boi, All-American Rejects, Third Eye Blind among performers added to Summerfest lineup
-
Police reports say State Sen. Lena Taylor used racial slur
-
‘Encouraging the chickens to fight:’ Men accused of cockfighting at Mequon farm plead not guilty