LEGO is celebrating 40 years of the Minifigure this year

MILWAUKEE - Young or old -- everyone loves LEGOS! The possibilities of what you can make are endless. Master builder Greg Nuse joins Real Milwaukee from Legoland Discovery Center in Chicago.

This Summer Legoland Discovery Center in Chicago has a lot happening, including the Minifigure's 40th birthday celebration, the center's new character meet & greet area and the newest 4D movie, LEGO® Ninjago®: Master of the 4th Dimension.

Legoland Discovery Center Chicago has more than three million LEGO bricks and 12 attractions.

General admission is $20.50 per person.

If you buy tickets online you can save up 25%.