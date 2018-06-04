Man charged, accused of tampering with food at Johnsonville Sausage plant

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — Jonathan Lane, from Kiel, Wisconsin, was arrested and appeared in federal court in Milwaukee on Friday, June 1 to face charges of tampering with a consumer product. He’s a former Johnsonville Sausage employee — accused of placing items in sausage links at the facility in Sheboygan Falls.

Lane is charged with two counts of tampering with a consumer product and acting with reckless disregard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of death or bodily harm and manifesting an extreme disregard to such a risk.

The criminal complaint alleges that on two separate occasions during March 25-28, 2018, Lane, an employee at Johnsonville Sausage, LLC, placed foreign objects into sausage links. Video surveillance determined that on March 25, Lane placed a cigarette paper in a sausage link and on March 28, Lane placed a wire connector in a sausage link while the items were on the processing line.

Both times, the items were removed before the sausage links were packaged. Due to the public risk after Lane’s alleged behavior, Johnsonville closed down the operation and discarded all products that they believed could have been affected.

According to the complaint, Lane stated that he planted the piece of paper and wire connector and then, each time, reported to management that he found them on the food processing line.

According to a representative of Johnsonville, none of the tampered products left their facilities.

United States Attorney Krueger stated in a news release: “We commend Johnsonville Sausage, LLC for its security measures and quick action to prevent any harm to consumers.”

Investigators say Lane admitted his actions led to a risk that the contaminated food could have gotten out into the consumer market, and he stated he knew his actions could hurt consumers and would cause the company monetary loss.

As to each count, Lane could face a maximum of 10 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

Stephanie Dlugopolski, Johnsonville Sausage public relations & social media manager issued the following statement on this case: