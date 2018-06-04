Mequon Nature Preserve hosting ever-growing group of bee enthusiasts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Mequon Nature Preserve with the bee club. Since 2014, Mequon Nature Preserve has hosted an ever-growing group of bee enthusiasts. Monthly meetings are held at Mequon Nature Center Preserve, giving local bee keepers a chance to share their successes and concerns with one another.

About Mequon Nature Preserve (website)

Our mission is to be a guiding example of restoration by returning an urban/suburban area to pre-settlement conditions and establishing an environmental education conservancy and natural habitat that inspires exploration and cultivates stewardship, encouraging visitors to get off the path.

