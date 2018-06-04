Mequon Nature Preserve hosting ever-growing group of bee enthusiasts

MEQUON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Mequon Nature Preserve with the bee club. Since 2014, Mequon Nature Preserve has hosted an ever-growing group of bee enthusiasts. Monthly meetings are held at Mequon Nature Center Preserve, giving local bee keepers a chance to share their successes and concerns with one another.
About Mequon Nature Preserve (website)
Our mission is to be a guiding example of restoration by returning an urban/suburban area to pre-settlement conditions and establishing an environmental education conservancy and natural habitat that inspires exploration and cultivates stewardship, encouraging visitors to get off the path.
We link the landscape to people and give children and adults an awareness and appreciation of the environment, through hands-on teaching and free exploration. We educate through participatory demonstration projects in land restoration, conservation and environmental science. We offer critical thinking on how we live in and with the environment through the process of restoration.