Milwaukee police: Gunfire breaks out near Richard & Hadley, 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE — Two people are shot and wounded after gunfire breaks out near Richards and Hadley in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, June 4.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. An adult male and a 17-year-old female were shot during unknown circumstances. They were both transported to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).