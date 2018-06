× Milwaukee police investigate suspected homicide near 37th & Galena

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a suspected homicide that happened near 37th and Galena on Monday afternoon, June 4.

Officials say the victim, an adult male, was shot around 3:15 p.m. during unknown circumstances. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).