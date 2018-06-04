Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hydrangeas are currently one of the most popular flowering shrubs. Find out what to do for the flowers to stay blue instead of being pink.

Once your tomatoes are planted, they will soon need your support. See some of the best options available to do just that.

If you love blueberries but have heard you can't grow them in southeastern Wisconsin. Learn how you can succeed using a few important techniques.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.