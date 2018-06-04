‘Our intent is to rebuild:’ Walls of Trinity Lutheran Church are stable, ready for reconstruction

MILWAUKEE — Officials with Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee said on Monday, June 4 the walls of their church are “stable and appear to be in satisfactory condition for reconstruction without needing any demolition.”

A massive fire broke out at Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday, May 15 and caused an estimated $17 million in damage — $13 million to the building itself and another $4 million to the contents within the building.

Church officials had engineers check the structure on May 30. They inspected the existing structure and the condition of the existing masonry walls. On Friday, June 1, it was revealed the structure can be used to rebuild.

A news release says Triad Construction, Inc. has been retained “to stabilize the walls and put a roof on the building so salvage of the sanctuary interior can begin.” The release goes on to say the following:

“Our intent is to rebuild so that the Gospel of Christ crucified for the sin of mankind can continue to be proclaimed for many generations to come.”