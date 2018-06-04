Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- Paint Cedarburg is recognized as the largest gathering of artists in Wisconsin. It's their chance to put the beautiful sites around town down on their canvas. Carl spent the morning trying to master his "Plein Air" painting with some of the experts.

Paint Cedarburg (website)

Cedarburg Artists Guild will host the 18th annual Paint Cedarburg: Plein Air painting event, June 3 – 9, 2018. 150 plein air artists will roam our charming city capturing your favorite historical structures, favorite coffee shops and picturesque countryside with oils, watercolors, and pastels. Recognized as the largest gathering of artists in Wisconsin, these nationally recognized and local artists will leave the comforts of their studios and spend 5 days painting outside ... rain or shine. The public is encouraged to interact with the artists as they paint or simply marvel at their creativity.

Plein Air – a French expression meaning “in the open air”— describes the practice of artists painting outdoors with the subject directly in view rather than in a studio. Plein air artists capture the spirit and essence of a landscape or subject by incorporating natural light, color and movement into their works.