GREENDALE — Greendale police are urging drivers to be care when driving through the construction on Grange Ave. This, after what happened on Monday afternoon, June 4. Check out the photos shared by the Greendale Police Department.

Police have not indicated exactly what happened here. But there is a significant amount of construction going on along Grange Ave. through Greendale.

Officials say the driver of the SUV was not hurt.