Police: Man shot, seriously wounded near 26th and Lisbon; no one in custody

MILWAUKEE — A man was shot and seriously hurt near 26th and Lisbon on Monday afternoon, June 4.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Police said after the shooting, the victim was taken to a business in the area near 27th and North — where emergency responders were summoned.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his serious injuries.

Police are working to determine a motive and are searching for suspects.