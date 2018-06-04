Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury

Serena Williams of the US looks on as she walks on court after a point against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova during their women's singles first round match on day three of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 29, 2018. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)
PARIS — Serena Williams has called off her Grand Slam comeback, pulling out of the French Open because of a chest injury before she was supposed to play Maria Sharapova.
Williams announced her withdrawal at a news conference at Roland Garros on Monday.
Williams’ voice quivered as she said she can’t serve because of a problem with her tight pectoral muscle.
She and Sharapova were scheduled to play a fourth-round match Monday.