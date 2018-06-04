× Summerfest officials announce Emerging Artists Series lineup

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Monday, June 4 the Emerging Artists Series lineup slated for the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage.

Over the years, this popular series has highlighted up-and-coming local, national and international talent that not only showcases great live music, but also engages the audience by having fans vote each day via Twitter poll for their favorite performance.

The band with the most fan votes each day will receive an “Emerging Artist Series Care Package” that includes nearly $3,000 in gear and merchandise from major manufacturers like Sennheiser Microphones & Headphones, Hal Leonard Corporation, Orange Amplification, Martin Guitars, Zildjian Cymbals, Best-Tronics Pro Audio and others, as well as valuable services from Planetary Group, Indiehitmaker, and Merchcat.

This year’s Emerging Artist Series line-up includes:

Wednesday, June 27

3:00 p.m. Chasing Lovely Atlanta, GA

4:15 p.m. Nick Anderson & The Skinny Lovers Eau Claire, WI

5:30 p.m. Caroline Rose Burlington, VT

6:45 p.m. Waker Nashville, TN

Thursday, June 28

3:00 p.m. Faux Fiction Milwaukee, WI

4:15 p.m. Telethon Milwaukee, WI

5:30 p.m. Lucille Furs Chicago, IL

6:45 p.m. Dusk Appleton, WI

Friday, June 29

3:00 p.m. The Shackletons Twin Cities, MN

4:15 p.m. Leon of Athens London, GBR

5:30 p.m. Men I Trust Montreal, CAN

6:45 p.m. Sunflower Bean Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, June 30

3:00 p.m. Joe Richter Milwaukee, WI

4:15 p.m. Carly Jo Jackson Orlando, FL

5:30 p.m. Sidereal Jacksonville Beach, FL

6:45 p.m. Newvices Milwaukee, WI

Sunday, July 1

Tuesday, July3

3:00 p.m. Joe Hanson Naperville, IL

4:15 p.m. Carly and Martina Chicago, IL

5:30 p.m. Half-Alive Long Beach, CA

6:45 p.m. Liza Anne Nashville, TN

Wednesday, July 4

3:00 p,.m. Rocket Paloma Milwaukee, WI

4:15 p.m. Band of Dust Milwaukee, WI

5:30 p.m. Emily Hackett Nashville, TN

6:45 p.m. The Alex Guthrie Band Atlanta, GA

Thursday, July 5

3:00 p.m. Viisi Winnipeg, CAN

4:15 p.m. The New Grey Milwaukee, WI

5:30 p.m. Luxi Milwaukee, WI

6:45 p.m. Lowdown Brass Band Chicago, IL

Friday, July 6

3:00 p.m. Sondorblue Charleston, SC

4:15 p.m. Jay Matthes Milwaukee, WI

5:30 p.m. M A L O Chicago, IL

6:45 p.m. Ratboys Chicago, IL

Saturday, July 7

3:00 p.m. Daydream Retrievers Milwaukee, WI

4:15 p.m. Campdogz Chicago, IL

5:30 p.m. Madison Malone Portage, WI

6:45 p.m. Grand AM Chicago, IL

Sunday, July 8

3:00 p.m. Paper Holland Milwaukee, WI

4:15 p.m. Soccer Mommy Nashville, TN

5:30 p.m. Early Eyes Minneapolis, MN

6:45 p.m. Savannah Conley Nashville TN