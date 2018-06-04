× Win a Chula Vista Resort & Waterpark 2-Night Summer Fun Package!

Win a 2-Night Summer Fun Prize Package from Chula Vista Resort & Waterpark in the Wisconsin Dells!

One (1) grand prize winner will receive:

A 2-Bedroom Rio Condo at Chula Vista Resort

Waterpark passes for 6 people

$100 value in dining certificates

$956 value

Sweepstakes Details: Participants are eligible to enter once between June 4, 2018 through June 24, 2018.

Drawing: The week of June 25, 2018, FOX6 will select the name of the winner in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the promotion period to win. The potential winners will be notified by telephone or email.

CLICK HERE to enter now