9,900 earthquakes unleashed on Hawaii Island in the last 30 days

KAPOHO, HI — From earthquakes to seeping lava, Hawaii’s Big Island has seen plenty from nature since the first eruptions of Kilauea volcano.

And the lava keeps spewing, swallowing homes and igniting fears of more destruction to come.

Here’s what the disaster looks like, by the numbers:

9,900 earthquakes

Between May 4 and Monday, there have been nearly 10,000 earthquakes, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Big Island usually gets its fair share of quakes. But activity in the last 30 days has far outpaced its historical monthly average of 1,000.

The biggest was a 6.9-magnitude temblor on May 4.

30,000 feet

The tallest ash plume at the summit of Kilauea volcano reached 30,000 feet above sea level, the USGS says.

117 homes

At least 117 homes have been destroyed in the four weeks since lava began flowing, said Hawaii Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno.

The number is sure to grow because assessments aren’t finished, he said.

7.7 square miles

About 7.7 square miles are covered by lava, which is about 0.2% of Hawaii Island, according to the USGS.

250 feet

The highest lava fountain measured so far has reached 250 feet.

That’s a lot of lava, but flow volumes can be extraordinarily difficult to measure, the USGS said.