Dump truck takes down power lines in rollover crash near Elmwood School in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — A dump truck took down power lines when it rolled over Tuesday afternoon, June 5 near Elmwood Elementary School in New Berlin.

New Berlin police said Sunny Slope Road was shut down between College Avenue and Grange Avenue as a result of the crash and the wires down.

They’re advising anyone needing to reach the school to enter from the north of the school on Sunny Slope.

The crash occurred south of the school.

The below photos were shared with FOX6 News by John Semancik Jr., who said the dump truck pulled out of a subdivision with its box up prior to the crash. Semancik Jr. said power was knocked out in the area.