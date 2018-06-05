× Enter for a chance to win 1 of 50 ClearStream FLEX Antennas

MILWAUKEE — If you’re a recent cord-cutter (or want to be a new one), you’ll likely need an antenna to receive the local OTA (over-the-air) signals. To help make sure you can get the great programming FOX6 and sister station 6.2 offer for free OTA, FOX6 has partnered with Antennas Direct to give away 50 top quality, ClearStream FLEX Amplified Indoor HDTV antennas! Each prize is valued at $59.99.

To enter, click the link below. Entries will be accepted from Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 5 a.m. through Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Fifty (50) lucky winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received. Winners will be notified via email after 12 p.m. on Monday, June 11, 2018.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THIS CONTEST

IMPORTANT: Prizes must be picked up from the FOX6 Studios during designated hours on June 12 or June 13. Winner notification will include complete prize pick up information (dates, times, location).

One more thing… In the past few years, TVs have been required by law to include a built-in digital tuner. If you have an older TV, you may need a converter box in addition to the digital antenna.