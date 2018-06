Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Of all the promotions our creative team at FOX6 has produced over the years, few have generated as much positive feedback as the one featuring a puppy named Sully.

We've heard over and over again from FOX6 viewers who say they love the promotion -- and their dogs frequently react to the TV when Sully shows up on-air.

For that reason, we're sharing the promotion with you. Feel free to share the link to this post -- and help spread the happiness it has created.