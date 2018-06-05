Kenosha officials investigating fatal house fire on 14th Avenue

KENOSHA — Kenosha officials are investigating a fatal fire that happened on 14th Avenue, just south of 76th Street, early Tuesday morning, June 5.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, the fire was brought under control and a body was found inside.

The fire and man’s death are being investigated by the Kenosha Fire Department and Kenosha Police Department.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.