MILWAUKEE -- Does you dad have a sense of style -- or could he use a little fashion help for Father's Day? Style expert Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with some gift ideas that will have dad feeling dapper.
Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Ideas that go beyond the basic tie
-
Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Finds from local store all under $100
-
Royal fashion rules: What’s considered inappropriate apparel for a royal wedding?
-
Hot looks at cool prices: A look at the biggest trends for summer, where you can find them for less
-
Get the hottest looks for less: Look stylish for spring without breaking the bank
-
Bring spring into your wardrobe: How you can rock one of the season’s hottest trends
-
-
Trends with a retro twist: Some trendy looks, where you can find them for less
-
Red carpet hits and misses: A look at the best and worst dressed from the Oscars
-
April 16
-
May 31
-
May 3
-
-
1 of the most beloved characters from Star Wars now has his own movie
-
March 19
-
Cool gadgets to give your mom for Mother’s Day