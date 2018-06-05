Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Ideas that go beyond the basic tie

Posted 10:09 am, June 5, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Does you dad have a sense of style -- or could he use a little fashion help for Father's Day? Style expert Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with some gift ideas that will have dad feeling dapper.