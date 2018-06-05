Man in stolen armored personnel carrier leads Virginia police on wild chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A man who fled from officers in a stolen armored military vehicle surrendered Tuesday and is now in police custody, according to Virginia State Police.

“As of 9:40 p.m., the driver of the armored personnel carrier had stopped the vehicle and surrendered to Virginia State Police. The vehicle stopped at East Broad Street and 11th Street in the City of Richmond,” a State Police spokesperson said.

WTVR is reporting that a soldier from Fort Pickett stole the tank and drove it from Fort Pickett in Nottoway County north along Interstate 95.

This is INSANE! Someone has hijacked a “Tank-like” vehicle from Fort Pickett and just drove it by our apartment! This is on Broad Street in the Fan. pic.twitter.com/EYfhFux1dk — Parker Slaybaugh (@ParkerSlay89) June 6, 2018

State police said they were notified at 7:55 p.m. that the vehicle, which is not equipped with a weapon, was taken from Fort Pickett. Police gave chase, driving behind the tank-like vehicle roughly 60 miles north to Richmond. The driver reached speeds of roughly 40 miles per hour, police said.

Driving down Broad Street in Richmond. At least 30 police vehicles pursuing/escorting a tank. I don’t believe what I just typed. pic.twitter.com/knheLHwprb — Jacob Myers (@Jacob_Myers_25) June 6, 2018

There were no crashes or injuries involving the vehicle, police say.

The driver, an adult male, was taken into Virginia State Police custody after he eventually surrendered in Richmond. Charges are pending.

WTVR sources say the suspect, whose name has not been released, is active duty military and lives in the area.