Medical examiner: Victim of multi-vehicle crash in Wauwatosa was a retired art teacher

Posted 12:45 pm, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 01:40PM, June 5, 2018

WAUWATOSA — The Milwaukee County medical examiner released on Tuesday, June 5 the name of the 85-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash at 82nd and North Avenue in Wauwatosa last week. The victim is Patricia Graham.

Graham’s red minivan van was struck on Friday afternoon, June 1 by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop. A third vehicle was also involved in the wreck.

Multiple-vehicle crash near N. 82nd and North in Wauwatosa

The intersection where the wreck happened remained closed for hours while officials conducted their investigation.

The medical examiner’s report indicates Graham was retired from James Madison School where she worked as an art teacher. The report says she “was very involved in the art community and had her own art studio.”

Multiple-vehicle crash near N. 82nd and North in Wauwatosa

