National Ketchup Day: Get a free bottle of Jalapeño Ketchup at Sobelman's Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Sobelman’s Pub & Grill locations will celebrate National Ketchup Day Tuesday, June 5 by awarding customers a free bottle of Sobelman’s own famous Jalapeño Ketchup with the purchase of a burger or sandwich.

The offer is valid at all five Sobelman’s locations:

The Original Pub & Grill on St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee

Sobelman’s at Marquette (on the campus of Marquette University)

Sobelman’s NorthShore in Mequon

Sobelman’s Waukesha

Sobelman’s Richfield