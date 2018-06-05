National Ketchup Day: Get a free bottle of Jalapeño Ketchup at Sobelman’s Tuesday
MILWAUKEE — Sobelman’s Pub & Grill locations will celebrate National Ketchup Day Tuesday, June 5 by awarding customers a free bottle of Sobelman’s own famous Jalapeño Ketchup with the purchase of a burger or sandwich.
The offer is valid at all five Sobelman’s locations:
- The Original Pub & Grill on St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee
- Sobelman’s at Marquette (on the campus of Marquette University)
- Sobelman’s NorthShore in Mequon
- Sobelman’s Waukesha
- Sobelman’s Richfield
