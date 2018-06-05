× Packers Experience: Get ready for 4-day, free festival full of football and fun

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers revealed on Tuesday, June 5 that plans are underway for the Packers Experience as part of 100 Seasons.

The Packers Experience is a four-day, free festival for fans of all ages. The event begins in conjunction with training camp’s first practice on July 26.

The Packers Experience will feature four different areas outside of Lambeau Field full of fan activities including live music, a replica team locker room, USA Football kids’ clinics, Packers alumni question-and-answer sessions, photo stations and prizes through Packers Pass.

Fans can join all the free Packers Experience festivities on:

Thursday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Packers shareholders will kick off the week’s events Wednesday evening, July 25, as they attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, set for 7 p.m. in Lambeau Field.

Meanwhile, Packers Family Night will take place Saturday evening, Aug. 4.