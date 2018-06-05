Pierre Taylor sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal shooting of Jimmy Nash

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Pierre Taylor on Friday, June 1 to 25 years in prison and another 13 years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of Jimmy Nash in July 2014.

Nash, 30, was shot while standing outside of the Fryerz restaurant on Fond du Lac Ave. just south of Center St. on the evening of July 22, 2014. He died on the scene.

Nash was remembered as a good father, and a talented artist. Friends said he was a local rapper, often performing around town.