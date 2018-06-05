LIVE: Israeli Ambassador to the United States arrives in Milwaukee as part of Midwestern tour
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

Pierre Taylor sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal shooting of Jimmy Nash

Posted 12:05 pm, June 5, 2018, by

Pierre Taylor

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Pierre Taylor on Friday, June 1 to 25 years in prison and another 13 years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of Jimmy Nash in July 2014.

Nash, 30, was shot while standing outside of the Fryerz restaurant on Fond du Lac Ave. just south of Center St. on the evening of July 22, 2014. He died on the scene.

Nash was remembered as a good father, and a talented artist. Friends said he was a local rapper, often performing around town.

Jimmy Nash

Related stories