Police: Bicyclist hurt after being struck by vehicle in Milwaukee, driver in custody

MILWAUKEE — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital late Monday night, June 4 after being hit by a vehicle in Milwaukee.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of to S. Layton Boulevard and W. Rogers Street.

Police say the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 61-year-old Milwaukee man, was later taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.