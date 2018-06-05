Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open & World Cup Soccer

Police: Bicyclist hurt after being struck by vehicle in Milwaukee, driver in custody

Posted 9:19 am, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 09:26AM, June 5, 2018

MILWAUKEE — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital late Monday night, June 4 after being hit by a vehicle in Milwaukee.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of to S. Layton Boulevard and W. Rogers Street.

Police say the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 61-year-old Milwaukee man, was later taken into custody.

The  investigation is ongoing.