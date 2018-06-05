Police: Bicyclist hurt after being struck by vehicle in Milwaukee, driver in custody
MILWAUKEE — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital late Monday night, June 4 after being hit by a vehicle in Milwaukee.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of to S. Layton Boulevard and W. Rogers Street.
Police say the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The driver, a 61-year-old Milwaukee man, was later taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
43.008595 -87.948048