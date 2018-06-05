× Susan G. Komen opens new resource center at Milwaukee’s Goldin Center

MILWAUKEE — The Susan G. Komen program opened a new resource center on Tuesday, June 5 at the COA Youth & Family Centers Goldin Center in Milwaukee.

The Komen Corner, presented by Kohl’s, which is housed inside the Goldin Center, will act as a satellite hub for the Susan G. Komen Wisconsin office. Officials say it will allow them to interface with the Amani neighborhood and surrounding ZIP codes and communities — communities which have been identified as locations were women are dying at a two-fold rate from breast cancer.

The Komen Corner was created to encourage participants to openly discuss breast health, the importance of breast self-awareness and regular breast screenings.