Too much sunlight: 1 percent of SAD suffers also deal with symptoms in the summer

MILWAUKEE — Approximately one percent of people who suffer from SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) are also affected by weather in the summer.

On the cold, dark, gray days of winter, light therapy can help many, but in the summer, too much sunlight is the problem.

While the exact reason for this isn’t known, experts believe the extra light and heat are disrupting similar functions in the brain.

People who suffer from seasonal depression in the summer are more likely to suffer from insomnia, eat less and lose weight. Instead of being lethargic like winter SAD sufferers often are, they tend to be agitated.

Cognitive therapy can help those with summer SAD symptoms. Instead of going out, they should stay indoors during the afternoon.