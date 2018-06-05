× Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during US Open and World Cup Soccer

MILWAUKEE — Starting Thursday, June 14, FOX will be carrying a significant amount of sports programming during the day because of the U.S. Open golf tournament and the World Cup soccer tournament. Some of this programming will overlap our local FOX6 News programs.

While we’re glad to offer our viewers the opportunity to watch more sports, we anticipate that others would prefer to continue to tune in to our local news. Therefore, we’re offering viewers an option by airing all our Monday-Friday news programs on our sister channel 6.2, as well as streaming them digitally.

Here is a list of the programs that will be impacted:

There are several ways that you’ll be able to pick up our sister station 6.2 – on cable, over the air (OTA), and live streaming on a computer or mobile device.

CABLE

This one is super easy, just head to the on-screen channel guide and look for Antenna TV 6.2 or WITIDT2. If you have Spectrum Cable, you’ll find 6.2 on channel 986.

For additional help on where to find Antenna TV based on your ZIP code, CLICK HERE.

OVER THE AIR (OTA)

If you already watch us OTA, 6.2 is probably already part of the stations you receive. If your TV is on FOX6, just hit the channel up button on your remote, and 6.2 should be the next station that comes up on your set. If you’re having trouble finding 6.2, you may need to rescan your TV. Each TV is a little different, but a good place to start is the Main Menu or Settings screen. Then look for the rescan option and follow the on-screen prompts.

Now, if you’re a recent cord-cutter, you may need an antenna to get clear reception of our over the air signals. Antennas these days are small, compact and quite simple to set up. FOX6 has partnered with Antennas Direct to offer viewers the chance to win a ClearStream FLEX antenna. The contest runs Monday, June 4 through Sunday, June 10. Fifty (50) lucky winners will be randomly chosen, and they’ll be able to pick up their prize and have it in their home before the programming disruptions start on June 14. If you’d like to enter the contest, click here (link to contest entry portal).

The Antennas Direct website is a great source of information – it’s easy to understand and clearly laid out, with lots of tools to help you find what you’re looking for. CLICK HERE for information on how to select an antenna, troubleshooting, FAQs, there’s even a cord cutting guide and instructional videos.

There are all kinds of antennas on the market, at various price points. Once your antenna is hooked up to your TV set, you’ll need to rescan to add all the local, OTA channels. As noted above, each set and antenna is a little different, so follow the instructions provided with your antenna and/or set.

If you’re interested in purchasing a ClearStream FLEX antenna, or another model, Antennas Direct is offering a special discount for FOX6 viewers. CLICK HERE and use the promo code FOX6 to receive 30% off and free shipping on orders of $49.99 or more. Discount is applied to antennas only, not accessories, and is valid through July 31, 2018.

STREAMING

Our local FOX6 News programming will be available to you on our live digital stream, so you can watch on your desktop, laptop, iPad or tablet.

To launch the stream now, CLICK HERE and hit the PLAY button. If you get a message that says, “We’ll be right back,” do not worry. That just means the live broadcast is in a commercial break. When the newscast returns from break, the stream will automatically activate.

You can also stream live from the FOX6 News App on your mobile device.