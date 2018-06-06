8 little things that are making you gain weight — and it isn’t what you’re eating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There's no question eating healthy and exercising regularly can help prevent weight gain. However, it's often the little things that pack on the pounds. Registered dietitian, Lisa Grudzielanek, joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the habits that can gradually make you gain weight.

The average adult gains 1-2 pounds every year. This can equate to 10-20 pounds per decade.

70% of Americans are either overweight or obese.

Eating quickly

• Studies show people who eat their meals quickly are more likely to be overweight or obese.

• It takes time for your body to tell your brain that it is full, and you`ll end up eating more than necessary before feeling full.

• Tip: chew more and place your fork down between bits.

Eating in front of the TV

• Studies have found that people ate more food during a meal when they were distracted.

• Tip: practice mindful eating.

Being too social

• People tend to eat like their peers.

• Social situations often involved alcohol, large portions and unhealthy foods adding unwanted weight gain over time.

Sitting too long

• In Western countries, the average adult sits for 9 to 11 hours per day!

• Studies show that people who sit longer are more likely to be overweight. In addition, they have higher risks of chronic diseases and early death. Deemed 'the new smoking'.

• Prolonged sitting not made up for with exercise, leads to weight gain.

Not having time to relax

• Constant stress is linked to belly fat.

• Stress leads to cravings for unhealthy 'comfort foods' to relieve stress.

• Constant stress eating rather than other non-food habits, such as meditation or yoga, can lead to unwanted weight gain.

Not getting enough sleep

• A lack of sleep is strongly linked to weight gain.

• Several factors: hormone imbalance, fatigue and lack of motivation to exercise.

• Strive for 7 or more hours per night, to reduce sleep deprived metabolic alterations.

Shopping without a grocery list

• Shopping from only what`s on your list, avoids impulse purchases.

• In fact, several studies have found that people who shop with a grocery list are more likely to eat healthier, carry less weight, and save more money.

Not eating healthy on the weekends

• Weekend often don`t have an established routine.

• 'Eating healthy' goes out the window Friday evening, not to return again until Monday morning.