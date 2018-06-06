× Brew Crew snubbed by Indians in Cleveland, 3-1

CLEVELAND — Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 and allowed one run in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Wednesday.

Carrasco stopped the Brewers for the second time this season. He struck out 14 and pitched a complete game in Milwaukee on May 9.

Chase Anderson (4-5) allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings. The Brewers have lost three straight for the first time since April 26-29, when they dropped four in a row.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell was ejected by plate umpire Quinn Wolcott after Shaw was called out on strikes in the eighth.

Carrasco struck out four of the first six hitters and then allowed hits to five of the next seven. Christian Yelich led off the third with a double, took third on a groundout and scored on Shaw’s single.

Milwaukee loaded the bases with two outs in the second, but Cain flied out. Shaw grounded into an inning-ending double play with two on in the fifth.

Cleveland’s Lonnie Chisenhall flied out to deep center to begin the fifth, but the next six hitters reached base. Rajai Davis singled and stole second. Francisco Lindor walked and Brantley singled through the left side with the runners going. The hit scored Davis and finished Anderson.

Ramirez doubled into the right-field corner off Jeremy Jeffress, scoring Lindor. Edwin Encarnacion walked to load the bases and Jeffress walked Yonder Alonso to force in a run.

Davis stole three bases for the 13th time in his career.