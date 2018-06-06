× Bucks to pay Milwaukee $30K for 15 custom-painted fire hydrants outside new arena

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will pay the City of Milwaukee $30,000 for 15 custom-painted fire hydrants outside of the new arena.

According to the agreement between the city and Deer District LLC, the new hydrants will be painted to promote the Bucks. Those hydrants will be repainted every four years.

In addition, Deer District LLC agrees to contribute in-kind marketing support and promotion of Milwaukee Water Works’ Lead-Safe Milwaukee campaign.